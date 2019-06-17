Lenahan

Betty Lenahan (née Brewster) passed away surrounded by her family on June 16, 2019. She was born on June 4, 1926, in Meridian, Mississippi, to Carl and Mary Brewster. She graduated from Mississippi State College for Women with a degree in Secretarial Studies. She married her lifelong love, Arthur Louis Lenahan, in 1951.

Betty had a sharp sense of humor and was beloved by all around her. She loved to drive fast cars and drink good wine. Betty was an active member of the Catholic Church who took pride and joy in volunteering in her community. She was a doting mother figure not just to her children and grandchildren, but also to many of those she took into her home and life.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur Lenahan; and her children, Abigail, Bettyann, Suzanne, and Carl. She is survived by her son, Arthur (Deborah) Lenahan Jr.; her son-in-law, Eric Holt; and her grandchildren, Arthur Lenahan III and Kate Lenahan.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Service will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, Wednesday June 19, 2019. Please check with church or Funeral Home for times.

