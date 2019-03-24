WILLIAMSON

Betty M. Bunch Williamson, "Nana", passed away on March 20, 2019. Betty was born on October 22, 1938 and has lived in Jacksonville all of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, Nana and friend. Betty is survived by Johnny, her wonderful husband of 61 years. She is also survived by her children Terry Stevens (Mark), Tammy Pike-Roadhouse, Tina McDowell and Toni Franklin (Dean). She leaves behind her loving grandchildren, Brandi Jackson (Scott), Diana Franklin, Justin Stevens, Amber Padgett (Travis), Trey Pike (Christina), Tia McDowell, and Trevor McDowell. Also, her adorable great-grandchildren, Shelby, Kylie, Brendon, Brock, Aubrey, Gracie and TJ, her sister Avis Carrigg and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Jerry L. and Eva Bunch, her brothers Jerry L. Bunch Jr., James Gerald Bunch sister Mary Ann Dunn and son-in-law Terry L. Pike. Betty graduated from Paxon High School, class of 1957. She retired from the Duval County School Board in June 2016 after 44 years of service. She was a member of the Argyle Church of Christ for man

y years. Recently she had moved her membership to the Green Cove Springs Church. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and her church family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Argyle Church of Christ youth fund or the Green Cove Springs

Church of Christ youth fund. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24th from 5-7pm at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home. Funeral services to be held at 11am at Argyle Church of Christ,

7310 Collins Road,

Jacksonville, FL.

ARRANGEMENTS UNDER THE CARE OF HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 7242 NORMANDY BLVD., JACKSONVILLE, FL 32205 Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary