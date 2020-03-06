Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-1233
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Avenue
Orange Park, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Avenue
Orange Park, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Worsham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Pinckney Worsham

Add a Memory
Betty Pinckney Worsham Obituary
Worsham
Betty Pinckney Worsham passed away on March 5, 2020, in Orange Park, FL. She was born on October 19, 1937, in Laurel Hill, FL to the late Dewitte and Orene Fleming.
She was a member of Middleburg United Methodist Church and enjoyed flower gardening, puzzles, reading, telling stories, baseball especially the Atlanta Braves, and was a proud military wife. She enjoyed her friends greatly and was an active member and participant in both the Red Hat Royalty and the non-academic sorority, Beta Sigma Phi International.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert M. Worsham of 50 years and Elias Pinckney of 5 years and son, Martin S. Worsham.
She is survived by her sons, Gary M., Boyd D., and Robert Wade Worsham; grandchildren, Lucas, Tucker, Taylor, Aden, Wyatt, and Sara Worsham; brother, Wilburn Fleming; sisters, Eva Horry, Lottie Alford, Linda Henderson, and Fay Dallons; special friend and caregiver, Cathy Munster.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 12:00 Noon both at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904-264-1233).
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -