Worsham
Betty Pinckney Worsham passed away on March 5, 2020, in Orange Park, FL. She was born on October 19, 1937, in Laurel Hill, FL to the late Dewitte and Orene Fleming.
She was a member of Middleburg United Methodist Church and enjoyed flower gardening, puzzles, reading, telling stories, baseball especially the Atlanta Braves, and was a proud military wife. She enjoyed her friends greatly and was an active member and participant in both the Red Hat Royalty and the non-academic sorority, Beta Sigma Phi International.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert M. Worsham of 50 years and Elias Pinckney of 5 years and son, Martin S. Worsham.
She is survived by her sons, Gary M., Boyd D., and Robert Wade Worsham; grandchildren, Lucas, Tucker, Taylor, Aden, Wyatt, and Sara Worsham; brother, Wilburn Fleming; sisters, Eva Horry, Lottie Alford, Linda Henderson, and Fay Dallons; special friend and caregiver, Cathy Munster.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 12:00 Noon both at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904-264-1233).
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020