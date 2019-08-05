|
Poole
Betty Sue Freeman Poole, born on September 12, 1925, Chattanooga, Tennessee worked for 37 ½ years for Southern Bell in Engineering.
She was preceded in Death by her: Father (Kay Freeman), Mother (Claudia Lee Hettel), Sister, Eleanor (Bunny) Peterson.
Member of the Lakeshore Baptist Church, Past member of the Southside Woman's Club, Past member of the LaTeDa's (Red Hat Club), Member of Daughter's of the Nile (1967), Daughters of the Nile Officer, Telephone Company Pioneer Life Member.
She is survived by her loving family; a Brother, William Stanley (Bobby), Hettel - Lakeland, Florida, Daughter, Linda Freeman Wood - LaGrange, Georgia, Son, Brian Ray Poole (Vicki) - Jacksonville, Fl, Grandchildren; Robert Wood - LaGrange, Georgia, Michael Wood (Stefanie) - McDonough, Georgia, Scott Wood - Rockford, Illinois, Allysen Poole Harris - Jacksonville, Florida, Samantha Poole DeFee (Jake) - Prattville, Alabama, Jessica Poole Willey (Josh) - Jacksonville, Florida, 8 Great-Grandchildren, Several Special Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Crippled Children Hospital in her Memory.
Services handled by Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Blvd, 904-781-9262.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019