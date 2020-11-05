Shackelford
Betty L. (Sikes) Shackelford
Family members recall the most common statement they heard from others over the years about Betty was that she is very sweet.
On November 3rd, the Lord brought Betty home. She was 81. She was born on March 1, 1939, to Leroy and Jane Sikes in Jacksonville, Florida. She married John C. Shackelford, Sr. (Clif) in 1957. Due to Clif's job, they were transferred to several cities throughout Florida—Miami, Bradenton, Bartow, Jacksonville Beach, and Brandon—before their final relocation to Tallahassee. Every new city meant new opportunities for Betty to make new friends. She remained lifelong friends with many of those she met during her lifetime. She was outgoing, enjoyed meeting new people, and was not shy in expressing her opinions.
For much of her life, Betty was a homemaker, but she did own and operate a small fabric store in Jacksonville Beach. Later, she joined the workforce in Tampa in the retail industry, and in Tallahassee, she became a successful real estate agent. She particularly enjoyed working with young people embarking on their search to buy their first home. She loved to guide and counsel young buyers.
She was always active and involved in her children's schools by volunteering and working with the PTA. Her children's education was deeply important to her and she instilled in her children the desire and need to get a good education. She came from a working-class background and wanted her children to have greater opportunities that an education can provide.
She was a lifelong Christian and attending church brought her joy and a rejuvenated spirit. She introduced her children to Jesus, which is the greatest gift a parent can give her children.
She is survived by her aunt, Doris Campbell of Jacksonville; her three children, John C. Shackelford (Amy) of Dallas, Texas, Aaron L. Shackelford (Karen) of Lake City, Florida and Craig B. Shackelford (Jana) of Little Rock, Arkansas; her five grandchildren, Natalie Gifford (Lt. Colonel James), Steven Shackelford (Andrea), Christina Shackelford (Michael (fiancé), Tasha Watkins (Todd) and Abigail Randall; and her eight great-grandchildren, Cole Gifford, Alissa Gifford, Avery Gifford, Cooper Gifford, Lorelei Gifford, George Shackelford, Charles Shackelford, and Clayton Watkins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations either to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, Florida. A memorial service will be held at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home at 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, November 7th at 10:00 a.m., and a graveside memorial gathering will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Evergreen Cemetery at 4535 N. Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida.
