|
|
Blanton
Betty Sims Blanton went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 9, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born in Escambia County, Alabama on August 22, 1931, the daughter of Joseph Sherrod Sims and Sadie Norris Sims. Her family soon returned to Monroe County, Alabama, where she attended local schools, graduating from Frisco City High School in 1950, where she was active in many organizations. She worked with the Southern Pine Electric office in Frisco City until she married Curtis Hugh Blanton and went with him to the University of Alabama. They were married for 53 years, until his death. She later moved to Jacksonville with her family, including three children. Betty was a dedicated member of Southside Baptist Church serving over the years as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, WMU member, nursery worker and in other roles. Most recently, she served as a greeter at the main door almost every Sunday morning. Betty was passionate about her love for Alabama football and, except for her faith, it was probably her favorite subject. She was active in various civic organizations including the PTA, serving on the Duval County PTA Council for over fifteen years and holding various positions on the state level. Betty was an avid Bingo player at San Jose Country Club and rarely missed a Thursday night. Betty, known to her great-grandchildren as "Darling," was devoted to her family and drew her strength from her faith in God. Her legacy of faith, family and service endures in the lives of all she touched. She will be greatly missed by her family and her devoted friends.
Betty is survived by her three children, Gerda Blanton McAllister, C. Hugh Blanton, Jr. and Sadie Louisa Blanton, all of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Joseph Russell McAllister (Nellie) of North Plains, Oregon and Ashleigh McAllister(Erik) of St. Augustine and great-grandchildren children, A.J. , Kyle and Oakley; and a brother, John Berlin Sims (Linda) of Bay Minette, Alabama.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 14th at Southside Baptist Church in San Marco, with a reception following in Maguire Hall, adjacent to the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019