Betty Staten
Staten
Betty Staten, 94, of Jacksonville, FL cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully on September 21st, 2020. Betty met her husband of 59 years, William J. Staten, while working for the FBI in Washington DC. They retired in Jacksonville where Betty volunteered at Mayo Clinic Florida for 22 years until she was 90 years old. She is survived by her three children, Randy Staten (Susan), Sheri Staten, Robin Mittelstadt (Martin), her grandchildren, Will Staten, Matt Staten, Alan Staten, Kristin Russell, Sarah Russell Williams, Hannah Russell, and her great-grandchild. A private service to celebrate her life was held by her children and grandchildren.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
