Betty Sue Buchanan, 83, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away in the early morning of April 20, 2020. She is now in heaven reunited with her sons James Scott, George, and Charles Edwin, as well as her brother James, her parents, and grandparents in heaven. She is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Samuel Morris Buchanan; Sisters Julia and Marjorie; Brothers Russell and David; Grandchildren Shana, James Daniel, Laura, and Jarrod; Great-Grandchildren Karson, Madeline, Graceline, James Kolton, Samuel Leigh, Luna, and Arrow; and many other family and friends. With more love and sorrow than words can express, we say goodbye. The Viewing will be at 12:00 p.m. and Burial at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Carolina Memorial Gardens at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020