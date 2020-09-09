1/1
Betty Warnock
1929 - 2020
Betty Ann Barnett Warnock, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, was born in Winchester, KY, on November 5, 1929, to Grover C. and Fannie Mae Barnett. Betty passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry; son, Jeff (Kate); and grandchildren, Abby and Evan Warnock, whom she dearly loved. Betty was next to the youngest of three brothers and two sisters. Betty enjoyed working and keeping busy. She was employed by Channel 8 in Tampa, Channel 9 in Orlando, and Channel 4 in Jacksonville. Betty loved clothes and was also employed by Lilly Rubin in Jacksonville and the TPC Golf Shop in Ponte Vedra Beach. She was a member of Magnolia Garden Circle in Jacksonville and the Ponte Vedra Woman's Club. Betty also enjoyed reading and her very favorite was the Winey Readers Book Club and the wonderful ladies she got to know. Funeral services will be held at a later date at Ponte Vedra Valley, 4750 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, 32082. Please sign the online guestbook below.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
