JONES
Bettye D. Jones, a resident of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Feb. 15, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 11AM at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 11046 Harts Road. Ms. Jones' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 5-8PM at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 9319 Ridge Blvd. Arrangements entrusted to the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 21, 2019