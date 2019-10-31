|
|
Pielin
BettyLou Pielin, 71, passed away peacefully on October 24th, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania on May 2nd, 1948. After graduating high school BettyLou joined the United States Army in 1970. She continued her service with the National Guard in Florida serving our country for sixteen years. In addition to her military service, BettyLou worked for Metler-Toledo for twenty eight years. BettyLou was a lifetime member of the Amvets, serving in many positions, including Commander for five years, 1st vice, and several state positions. BettyLou married the love of her life, Steven Strock in 1998 and enjoyed every minute of their twenty one years together. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons Aaron Pielin, Brent Strock, and Brian Strock. She is also survived by four brothers, two sisters, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends. BettyLou will be buried at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville FL 32218 on Thursday, November 7th at 2:30 PM. After the ceremony, a private celebration with family will be held at the home of BettyLou's niece at 11900 Harbour Cove Dr. S, Jacksonville FL 32225. Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019