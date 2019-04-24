STOKES

Mrs. Beulah E. Stokes, age 99 of Jacksonville, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in Bryceville to the late John and Sarah Hunt Dillon, Mrs. Stokes was a lifelong Duval County resident. She was actively involved in her Westside community of Jacksonville. Along with her husband, the late Mr. A. E. Stokes, she was an owner and operator of Stokes Supermarket and Stokes Gas Company for fifty years. Mrs. Stokes was a member of the Baldwin Chapter 483 Order of Eastern Star, and served as Worthy Matron three times over the span of her membership. She was a founding member of Whitehouse Baptist Church on the Westside of Jacksonville. Though she was known as a hardworking business woman, she enjoyed traveling with her late husband and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her sons: Charles E. "Chuck" (Joyce) Stokes of Whitehouse and Richard (Donna) Stokes of Jacksonville; daughters: Bunnie (Edgar) Williams of Jacksonville and Jeannie (Phil) Yonge of St. Augustine; eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty seven years: Arnold E. Stokes; her parents, three sisters and one brother.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am, Thursday, April 25, 2015 at Whitehouse Baptist Church with Pastor Bronson Clemens officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, Jacksonville. The family will receive friends 6-8:00pm, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the chapel of Prestwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Whitehouse Baptist Church Building Fund.

