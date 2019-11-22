|
Beulah Irene Remaley Ralph, 94, of Fleming Island, FL passed away November 19, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1925, in Beaver Falls, PA to the late Walter and Nora (Luke) Remaley. Beulah was of the Methodist faith and a member of Orange Park United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer for her church and community and wrote a book titled Missing You. Beulah is preceded by her loving husband, Richard J. Ralph; sons, Richard, Douglas and Bruce and siblings, Nellie, Elsie, Ethel, Ruth, Hazel, Charles, Edna, Everett, and Geraldine. She is survived by her grandchildren, David S. Ralph (Alisa) and Richard Dean Ralph (Lori); great-grandson, Michael A. Ralph (Paige); great-great-granddaughter, Tylar M. Ralph and sister-in-law, Klara Remaley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Orange Park United Methodist Church with Dr. Charles Lever, Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until service time. The family requests, in lieu of flowers donations, be made to Community Hospice at www.communityhospice.com/give
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019