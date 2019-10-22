Home

Beverly Lou Day, loving mother and grandmother, born 5/18/27 passed away peacefully on October 11th. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Day. She spent most of her career as a legal secretary for various law firms in Jacksonville.
She will be dearly missed by her son Jeffrey (Jodi) Day, grandchildren Andrew (Lauren), Alex, Kelcey and Kyler and two great grandchildren Blakely and Bryson.
A memorial service will be held on October 26th, 2:00 pm at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
