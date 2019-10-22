|
|
Day
Beverly Lou Day, loving mother and grandmother, born 5/18/27 passed away peacefully on October 11th. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Day. She spent most of her career as a legal secretary for various law firms in Jacksonville.
She will be dearly missed by her son Jeffrey (Jodi) Day, grandchildren Andrew (Lauren), Alex, Kelcey and Kyler and two great grandchildren Blakely and Bryson.
A memorial service will be held on October 26th, 2:00 pm at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019