MULLIS

Beverly Jean Mullis passed away on June 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL

Born July 10th, 1941 in Teaneck New Jersey to Charles and Augusta Duttenberg. She graduated from Hackensack High School, did undergraduate studies at Rutgers University followed by RN certification at Holy Name Hospital School of Nursing.

Bev married Dill in 1971. Their marriage put five kids and two dogs together and a career opportunity led them all to Anchorage, AK. A one-year work commitment turned into thirty-four years and an amazing Real Estate Banking career for her (Alaska State Bank and Credit Union 1). In 2005, they retired to Jacksonville, FL (Dill's hometown). There she thrived, embracing Dill's friends and family as well as making new friends within their neighborhood. Bev was truly loved by many and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her daughters Patricia Hopkins (Gary) of Anchorage, AK and Kathleen Matson (James) of Eugene, OR; daughter-in-law Cindie Mullis of Fort Meyers, FL; sons Stephen Mullis (Cheryl) of Anchorage, AK and Mark Mullis (Reyes) of Seattle, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband H.D. "Dill" Mullis; son Charles Mullis and granddaughter Patricia Ann Mullis. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial on Tuesday, June 25th, 2pm in the Sanctuary at Resurrection Episcopal Church at 12355 Fort Caroline Road, Jacksonville FL.

