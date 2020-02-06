|
Murray
Funeral services for Mrs. Beverly Franklin Murray will be held at 2 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the chapel of the mortuary.
Mrs. Murray passed away on January 31, 2020. She is survived by her loving and devoted son, Bobby Murray, Jr.; a loving mother, Mazella Franklin; devoted aunt, Carolyn Wright; uncle, Willie Mac Johnson; brothers, Keith Franklin, and Darryl Moore; sisters, Rosalyn Blanchard, Sandra Hynes, and Phyllis Davis; 4 best friends; Bonnie Grayson, Linda Jones, Barbara Malone, and Ruby Robertson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The viewing will be held one hour before the service. Family and friends will assemble at the mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to Harry Brown Funeral Directors & Cremation Service, 2719 Edgewood Ave W. (904) 252-1573.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020