Beverly Pittman Green Bryant went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 21, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fl. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord" 2 Corinthians 5:8. She was born in Tampa, Fl, the daughter of Van and Geraldine Monismith Pittman. She made her profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ at Garden City Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida and was baptized in Cedar Creek. She was a charter member of Victory Baptist Church. Later, she joined and faithfully served First Baptist Church. She found her true calling and one of her great joys in her preschool ministry there where she lovingly planted seeds of faith in the hearts of children in her Sunday school class each weekend. Many years later, after moving to Lansdale, Pa, Mrs. Bryant was involved in the church plant of Keystone Fellowship in North Wales, Pa. She was well known as "Miss Beverly" within the church, mentoring other women and participating in the Ladies' Prayer Group. After moving to Slidell, La, she loved First Baptist Church, Slidell, of which she was a member, and her Ladies' Bible Study Class led by Pam Polit. In her last four years, Mrs. Bryant has been an active member of Southside Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fl. In her role as a prayer warrior in its prayer ministry, she has daily brought hundreds before the Lord in prayer.

Mrs. Bryant was predeceased by her parents Van and Geraldine Pittman, her husband Charles W. Bryant, her former husband Ronald A. Green, Sr., and her granddaughter Rhoni Nicole Green. Survivors include her beloved sister Mildred Pittman Highleyman and dear brother-in-law Cy; her daughters Leesa Gilliard (Ron), Kelli Micheel (Art), Linda Tompkins, Janet Mobarak (George), Patricia Yancey (Bill); sons Ronald Alex Green, Jr. (Mary), Randy Bryant (Diana), and Stephen Bryant; granddaughters Ronica Spangler (Victor); Rachel Bryant, Anna Tompkins, and Abigail Micheel; grandsons Wesley Gilliard (Brandi), Dustin Gamble, Christopher Green (Leslie), Ronald Green (Janeen), Paul Bryant, Matthew Tompkins, Timothy Tompkins, Forrest Stevenson, Alex Stevenson, and Arthur Micheel. Mrs. Bryant leaves a godly heritage to 11 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mrs. Bryant retired from Independent Life Insurance Company and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida. However, she never retired from her loving service to the Lord and actively sharing her faith with others. Nothing pleased her more than sharing the Good News with others! She loved sharing her favorite scripture, Proverbs 3:5-6 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart; lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path."

Mrs. Bryant was a member of the Captain John Sale chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (named for her ancestor) in George West, Tx and an associate member of the DAR Jacksonville chapter.

Mrs. Bryant wished to thank Dr. Ackerman and his wonderful staff for their loving care, especially Katrina. She also was thankful for her precious friend Cheri who served in such a sweet way.

A celebration of a life well lived for Mrs. Bryant will be held at 11:00 on March 23, 2019 at South Side Baptist Church Jax, Fl, located at 1435 Atlantic Blvd in San Marco with Dr. Gary Webber officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior (10:00). She will be laid to rest at the Pittman Family gravesite at Jones Cemetery of Callahan, Florida. Arrangements by Hardage Giddens, Oaklawn.

Proverbs 31:28 says "you surpass them all, your children rise up and call you blessed." She will be greatly missed.

