Turbyfill
Beverly Roberts Turbyfill, age 90, passed away after a lengthy illness on December 19, 2019 at Community Hospice St. Vincent's Southside. She was born on February 25, 1929 to Albert C. Roberts and Geraldine Braddock Roberts in Vero Beach, Florida. She graduated from Ft. Pierce High School in 1946 and later from Massey Business College. She was a legal secretary prior to marriage. After marrying, she became a homemaker raising three children. Later she would join her husband in his Motion Picture Business. Beverly was an avid golf player. She was an active member of St. Barnabas Anglican Church
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Earl and son Robert (Bob) Turbyfill. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca and her husband, David Taus; and Donna Chris and her husband, Mike McMaster; grandchildren, Jennifer Turbyfill, Ashley Turbyfill, Patrick Taus, Kathleen Taus, Megan Frank and Sofia Frank, and great grandchildren, Matthew Martie and Aiden Tuladar.
Memorial services for Beverly will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, 2140 St Johns Bluff Road South, 32246 with the Rev. Dr. Gary Pollitt officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Community Hospice of NE Florida.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020