Beverly Herington
Beverly S. Herington

Obituary

Beverly S. Herington Obituary
HERINGTON
Beverly S. Herington, 91, of Atlantic Beach, FL, passed away February 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Elwin, Illinois on July 7, 1927. Beverly received her Bachelor's from Millikin University, Decatur, IL. She was married to Jack E. Herington on June 13, 1948. Beverly was a homemaker and member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, St. Paul's Waccamaw United Methodist Church, former member of Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, MD, Litchfield Country Club in Pawley's Island, SC and was a Legacy Partner of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and is survived by her children, Nancy H. Wood (Chip), Mary Lou Blanton (Lynn) and David S. Herington (Karen); grandchildren, Joshua Roberts, Rachel Roberts, Micah Roberts, Jennifer Herington, Kathy Herington, Adrienne Cavender and Emily Smith; great-grandchildren, Taylor Roberts, Dane Roberts, Jackson Roberts, Connor Roberts, Jude Smith and Nora Smith. Funeral services will be held in Pawley's Island, SC at a later date. Words of condolence, stories and memories may be shared with Beverly's family at hardage-giddensbeacheschapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of HARDAGE- GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 28, 2019
