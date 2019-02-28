HERINGTON

Beverly S. Herington, 91, of Atlantic Beach, FL, passed away February 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Elwin, Illinois on July 7, 1927. Beverly received her Bachelor's from Millikin University, Decatur, IL. She was married to Jack E. Herington on June 13, 1948. Beverly was a homemaker and member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, St. Paul's Waccamaw United Methodist Church, former member of Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, MD, Litchfield Country Club in Pawley's Island, SC and was a Legacy Partner of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and is survived by her children, Nancy H. Wood (Chip), Mary Lou Blanton (Lynn) and David S. Herington (Karen); grandchildren, Joshua Roberts, Rachel Roberts, Micah Roberts, Jennifer Herington, Kathy Herington, Adrienne Cavender and Emily Smith; great-grandchildren, Taylor Roberts, Dane Roberts, Jackson Roberts, Connor Roberts, Jude Smith and Nora Smith. Funeral services will be held in Pawley's Island, SC at a later date.