Bibiana Golfin-Greer passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on January 24th in Davao Province, Phillipines. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Felix and Jose. She is survived by Robert, her loving and devoted husband of 29 years, her brother Leoncio (Hawaii), sisters Angela (California), Ana (Phillipines), Luciana (Phillipines), and Juliana (Sultanate of Oman), and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins in the Phillipines, United Sates (Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee, California, the Middle East (Sultanate of Oman and Saudi Arabia), her in-laws in South Carolina, former colleagues in the Phillipines, Nigeria and Jacksonville, numerous friends and host families from across the US and many countries in the world.

Bibi/Bing/Bingo was educated in private Catholic schools in the Phillipines that was run by the Jesuit Fathers, the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, and the Presentation of Mary Sisters. She obtained her Ph.D. degree from Florida State University in 1974. She received many honors for her academic and extracurricular achievements all throughout her school life. She worked for the Duval County School System for 30 years and retired as an assistant principal from Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts in 2009. She was past president of the Duval County Association of Community Educators, the Filipino Civic and Cultural Association, and the Filipino-American Community Council of Northeast Florida. She also served as vice-chairman of the Asian-American Community Council and volunteered in many organizations such as the Mayor's Asian Advisory Board in Duval County, JCCI, Baptist Hospital South, Take Stock in Children, the World Golf Hall of Fame Museum, St. John's County Retired Seniors Volunteer Program, American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), etc. She was a Christ Renews His Parish (CRHP) member of Team 25 at San Juan del Rio and loved all her CRHP sisters and the team motto: He is always with us. She enjoyed playing Mahjongg, reading, gardening, the Ladies Luncheon Group at Cimaronne, and the Notre Dames of Manila whom she dearly loved. She was a firm believer of international peace and understanding and that each one of us can make a difference in some way. During the summers, she led student groups to pain, Mexico and Austria under the auspices of World Learning and the Children's International Summer Village. She enjoyed being immersed in the local culture of foreign countries and would go to great lengths learning about their local customs and traditions. She enjoyed life and approached every situation with an engaging positive energy and enthusiasm. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at San Juan del Rio Catholic Church, 1718 SR 13 on Friday, February 15, 2019. The family will receive friends and well-wishers at the Hardage-Giddens of Mandarin Chapel following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to , Jacksonville Chapter, 40 East Adams Street, Suite LL40, Jacksonville, FL 32202, or Shands Cancer Hospital in Gainesville, Florida or to San Juan del Rio Catholic Church.

