Sufi
Mr. Bilal U-Deen Sufi (70) entered into Paradise during Ramadan on Sun., April 26, 2020. Cherishing his memories is his wife of 32 years, Arva S.; sons, Omar (Terra), Ronald Jr. (Adrienne) and Jamaal; daughter, Toni; 13 grandchildren; mother, Eula White; his siblings, other relatives, Islamic Family, and friends. Chapel Service will be held 11:30am, Thurs., April 30 in the Golden Gates Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020