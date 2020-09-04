Irvin
Bill Clayton Irvin, age 89, of Fleming Island, FL passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Bill was born on February 14, 1931, in Johnstown, PA. He was a son of Ralph Edward and Sarah "Sally" Garlock Irvin. He graduated with honors from Johnstown High School in June 1950 and joined the U. S. Navy two weeks later. He thoroughly enjoyed a 22 year Navy career and rose to Chief Petty 0fficer. Bill retired with a 4.0 record and was proud to wear the gold hash marks on his uniform sleeve. Navy recruiting posters promise new recruits to join the Navy and see the world; England, France, Spain, Italy, Greece, China and Japan were among the ports included in his travels. His favorite duty station was Midway Island for two years.
Bill's last duty station before retirement was NAS Jacksonville, FL. Following retirement, he worked for the Department of Revenue, Sales Tax Division, State of Florida. Again, he rose to a leadership position until retirement. Bill with his wife, Faye, and their two children created a loving home on Creighton Road, Fleming Island for 49 years.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, brothers; Edward, Walter, Ernest, Ronald and sister, Eva Mae Kormanik; two children; Ronald and Faye Irvin. He is survived by his wife, Faye Kennedy Irvin of Fleming Island, FL, and his nephew, Clinton Irvin of Flower, TX.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in the chapel of Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:30 AM prior to the service. He will be laid to rest at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery in the Fountain of Life Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Safe Animal Shelter, 2913 CR 220, Middleburg, FL 32068 or www.safeanimalshelter.com
