It is with great sadness that the family of Billie Jerome Brownfield, age 55, announces that he passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born November 3, 1963, in Cambridge, Ohio, to Donald F. and Sandra K. (Zipperich) Brownfield. Billie was a 1982 graduate of Meadowbrook High School, where he was an avid cross-country runner. He served with pride for 23 years in the United States Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 2005. He celebrated his retirement from the Navy on a Friday, went back to work performing the same job the following Monday, and was still the Naval Air Station Jacksonville Assistant Hazardous Waste Manager at the time of his passing. Billie will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife, Amy, his children, Joshua (Kristin), Jasmine (Lee), Jessie, Kimbra, and Brandon, his grand-daughter Aerial, his sisters C. Sue, Dawn (Alan), and Jodi, many beloved nieces and nephews, and countless friends that he considered family. Billie joins his father, Donald, his mother, Sandra, and his nephew, Joey in heaven.

Services will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Naval Air Station Jacksonville Chapel, with a viewing at 1300, followed by a funeral service at 1400 with staff chaplain Lieutenant Ian McCarthy officiating, and a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Billie can be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society or to the Coastal Conservation Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at fraserfuneralhome.com