Billy Fraser Obituary
FRASER
Billy Wilson Fraser, a life-long resident of Jacksonville, FL went to another world on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was comfortable and peaceful, surrounded by loved ones.
He graduated from Robert E Lee High School, then went on to serve in the Navy during the Korean War. He later became a lineman for Bell South for 38 years. While working for Bell South, he co-owned Sugar Bear Nursery. However, Billy was most known for his love of weight lifting and bodybuilding.
He is survived by his former wife, Sandra; children David (Ted), Kim (Carl), and Nichole (Troy); grandchildren Tate, JD (Jill), Meghan (David), and Shane (Amanda); five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Sally. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael.
His life will be celebrated at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 24th.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 22 to July 23, 2019
