Williams
Billy Richard Williams, 80, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away January 26, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Georgia on October 28, 1939. After travelling the world with the United States Navy, Richard would finally settle down in Jacksonville with Karen J. Williams whom he married on May 19, 1984. He spent most of his life working for the navy and the United States Postal Service, a job that he loved. Richard was such a hard worker in fact, that even after retiring he went on to get a job as a truck driver – he just felt most fulfilled being in service to others. That feeling held true for his family and friends as well. He always put the needs of those he cared about above his own. Richard loved taking his family to Disney World and coaching little league at the Southside Youth Athletic Association, but his number one passion was Gators football. He was a true fan through and through, holding season tickets for over 30 years – never being willing to miss a game.
Richard is predeceased by his father, Billy Walker Williams and his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hyer and Cheyenne Hyer. He is survived by his wife of 36 years; Karen J. Williams, mother; Dorothy Clark, children; Brian Williams (Jonna), Dottie Clinedinst, Ryan Hyer (Angel), and Greg Williams, grandchildren; Sterling, Savannah, Brianna, Jacob, and Dallas, and great-grandchildren; Payton, Remi, and Jane. Richard was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His generous spirit and caring personality will be missed by all who loved him. A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Fort Caroline Baptist Church, 11428 McCormick Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32225.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020