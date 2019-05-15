coleman

Bishop Allen B. Coleman departed this life May 10, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on August 20th, 1962 and was the son of Mildred (Carter) Coleman and Oscar Coleman Sr. He was the Founder and General Overseer of Voice of Joy Word Ministries International. He was the loving husband of the former Angela D. Bell for 38 years. To their union, they have 2 daughters, Charity and Erica (Andrew III) and 4 grandchildren - Andrew IV, Angela, Allen, and Amarissa. He leaves to cherish his memory: Brothers: Arthur Coleman (Durema), Otha Coleman (Deborah), Oscar Coleman Jr. (Constance), Samuel Coleman (Valerie) Sisters: Murlene Horne, Glenda Long, Margaret McBride Norris (James), and a host of many others; including nieces, nephews, cousins, spiritual sons and daughters, and loving friends. He will be greatly missed as his legacy lives on through many. Visitation will be held 5pm-7pm, Friday, May 17, 2019, at Voice of Joy Word Ministries International, 7255 Salisbury Rd, Suite 5, Jacksonville, FL 32256. The Home Going Service will be held at 12 pm, with Visitation starting at 11 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019, and will be held at New Covenant Ministries, 2360 St Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32246. Burial services will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207, www.dignitymemorial.com.

