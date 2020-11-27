1/
Blair Burwell Stringfellow III
Blair Burwell Stringfellow III, 79, passed away suddenly on November 11, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida.
He was born in Richmond, Virginia, the son of Blair Burwell Stringfellow, Jr. and Dorothy Brown Stringfellow both of whom predeceased him. After attending Eaglebrook School, Deerfield, Connecticut, and high school at the Forman School, Litchfield, Connecticut, Blair received his undergraduate degree from Marietta College and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Miami. He was a member of the Florida Bar. Blair received his MBA from Jacksonville University. He was President of the Atlantic Credit Corporation.
Blair had a keen mind and an appetite for learning with interests in many areas. He loved outdoor activities, trips to the Northeast, and managing his business interests, woodworking was a favorite hobby.
Blair was a devoted and loving husband and is survived by his loving wife Verna Wagner Stringfellow. Their busy life took them to Virginia, Connecticut, and Florida and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Graveside services were held at Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia on November 20, 2020.
Bennett Funeral Home, Richmond, Virginia, and Hewell Funeral Home, Jacksonville, Florida assisted with arrangements.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
