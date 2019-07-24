|
|
Jackson
Funeral service for Ms. Blondell Jackson will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1118 W. Beaver Street Viewing and visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at the mortuary from 12-2PM. Interment in Restlawn Cemetery South. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 24 to July 25, 2019