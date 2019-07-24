Home

Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church
1118 W. Beaver Street
1966 - 2019
Blondell Jackson Obituary
Jackson
Funeral service for Ms. Blondell Jackson will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1118 W. Beaver Street Viewing and visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at the mortuary from 12-2PM. Interment in Restlawn Cemetery South. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 24 to July 25, 2019
