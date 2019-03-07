|
The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Bloneva Montgomery Campbell is 11:00am, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Impact Ministries, 8985 Lone Star Rd, Bishop George Davis. Officiant, Pastor Tony A. Davis. Interment: Edgewood Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Michael, Theresa, Matthew and Althea; grands, greatgrands and a host of family and friends. Visitation Friday in the funeral home from 5-7pm, and Saturday in the church from 10am until the hour of Service. Buggs Bellamy Funeral Services, 2936 Jerry Lane 32218, (904) 768-5000. www.buggsbellamy.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 7, 2019