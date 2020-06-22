Bo Jordan
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jordan
James Wilbert Jordan has entered eternal life on Friday, May 15, 2020.
He left behind a wife of 50 years, Nina Jordan. 3 sons Bo Jr, Robbie and Jason Jordan. 2 daughter in laws, Debbie and Tonya Jordan. 7 grandchildren Amber, Justin, Brianna, Elizabeth, Karmela, JJ and Jimmy Jordan. 7 surviving siblings, extended family, relations/friendships from every step he took in his walk of life.
To know him was to love him and loved he was.
His memorial will be held at New Hope Baptist Temple.
9900 103rd Street
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved