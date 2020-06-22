Jordan
James Wilbert Jordan has entered eternal life on Friday, May 15, 2020.
He left behind a wife of 50 years, Nina Jordan. 3 sons Bo Jr, Robbie and Jason Jordan. 2 daughter in laws, Debbie and Tonya Jordan. 7 grandchildren Amber, Justin, Brianna, Elizabeth, Karmela, JJ and Jimmy Jordan. 7 surviving siblings, extended family, relations/friendships from every step he took in his walk of life.
To know him was to love him and loved he was.
His memorial will be held at New Hope Baptist Temple.
9900 103rd Street
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.