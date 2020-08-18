Harrison
Walter Robert ("Bob") Harrison died at his home on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born on November 8, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan. Bob was an athlete from an early age, focusing on wrestling. He was proud of his service in the Army and Army Reserve. He had a number of businesses including water well drilling, commercial real estate development and other entrepreneurial enterprises. While he enjoyed many recreational activities such as skiing and snowmobiling, his real passion was boating which he did on both inland lakes and the Great Lakes surrounding Michigan. In 1998, he move to Lighthouse Point, Florida, where he continued to pursue his love of boating, enjoying cruises to various ports and the Keys. In 2008, he moved to the Jacksonville area to be closer to family. He will always be remembered for his infectious humor, good nature, generosity and desire to make sure that everyone was having a good time!
Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy, his son, Ryan (Emily), and his grandchildren, Dylan and Sophie. He also leaves behind his brother, LeRoy.
We look forward to a gathering of friends and family for a celebration of life which will be held at a later date, due to restrictions arising from the COVID crisis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257, which group provided exceptional support and comfort during the final weeks of Bob's life.
