Bobbie Jean Emfinger Soleim Obituary
SOLEIM
Mrs. Bobbie Jean Emfinger Soleim, age 79 of Middleburg, FL passed away April 5, 2019. Bobbie was born November 7, 1939 in Tunica, MS, the daughter of Robert Lee Burchfield and Lena Mae Mangram Burchfield. Bobbie was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who dedicated her time and talents in Child Care Development. She is remembered for her love of crafts, cooking and baking, her artistic talents with painting, and spending time at the beach. She is best remembered for the love and care she gave in raising her family and her devotion to spending time with each of them.
Bobbie is survived by her husband of 13 years, Harold R. Soleim; her children Traci (Ron) Boyette, Scott Emfinger, Christie (Kurt) Rogers, and Robert (Christine) Emfinger. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; her sisters Ruby Spann and Patsy Early, her brother Lee Burchfield; also numerous nieces and nephews. She is deeply missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday April 17, 2019 in the chapel of Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 16, 2019
