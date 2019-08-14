|
|
Sheffield
Funeral service for Pastor Bobbie Sheffield will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Sanctuary of Friendship Primitive Baptist Church where he pastored for 38 years. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on August 16, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00AM. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019