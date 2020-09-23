1/1
Bobbie Way
The Memorial Service for Bobbie Way affectionally known as "Ray" or "Poboy" to those that knew and loved him will be held at St. Matthews Baptist Church 3731 Moncrief Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32209. Bobbie way lived in Jacksonville on the northside at 9643 Priory Avenue Jacksonville, FL 32208, but on September 16, 2020, 10:45 am, he went home to meet the Lord. The Memorial Services will be held promptly at 11 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020, with CDC restrictions observed and masks are required.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, FL
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carthage Chapel - JACKSONVILLE
929 W BEAVER ST
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 354-0545
