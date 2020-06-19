Waters
Bobby Carlton Miles Waters, 73, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born in Douglas Georgia in 1947 to the late Archie and Oleatha (Thomas) Waters. He has lived in Jacksonville for most of his life. Bobby was a truck driver, he was a veteran and served in the US Army and was Baptist by faith. He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, carpentry, helping others, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren watching them play ball. He is preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Betty "BJ" Waters; brothers, Jimmy, Glen, Johnny, and Jack Waters; sister, Doris Thomas. Survivors include his daughters, Barbara Ann Waters, Bridget Woodle (Brian), Lei Lani Waters; brothers, Gene Waters (Geraldine), Jerry Waters, Mickey Waters (Nell), and Ricky Waters (Leslee); sisters, Betty Tanner, and Darlene Solly; grandchildren, Bailey Woodle, Brandon Woodle, Christopher Church, Kalani Church, and Mahea "Nae Nae", and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 am in the chapel of Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road with Deacon Brian Peters officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening at the funeral home from 6 pm until 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Hospice McGraw Center, Jacksonville.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.