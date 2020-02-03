|
Stroud
Bobby Douglas Stroud, age 86, of Orange Park, FL passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born in New Bern, NC on November 1, 1933, to Emmett and Mabel Stroud. He honorably served his nation for more than 38 years in the US Air Force, Coast Guard Reserves, and as an Industrial Engineer Technician with Civil Service. Following retirement, he began work as a Builder with Stroud Construction. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #267, OES # 226, and Clay County Shrine Club. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and a Scottish Rite member. Mr. Stroud also served as National Vice President, and Local President, of the Federal Managers Association. For many years, he served the Baptist Church as a Deacon and in numerous other positions. More recently, he became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Orange Park Ward. He will be fondly remembered for his quick wit and as a captivating storyteller. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Stroud is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ella Blake Stroud; 3 sons: Bobby Douglas Stroud, Jr. (Pamela), David Keith Stroud, and Joseph Steven Stroud; a sister, Doris Warner; 3 grandchildren: Matthew Stroud, Dana Stewart (James), and Stacy Raymond (Jesse); and 5 great-grandchildren: Draven, Lucan, R.J., Isaac, and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wilbur Stroud.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in the chapel of Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to (800) 237-5055 or to St Jude Children's Hospital (800) 478-5833.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020