DeWitte
Bobby Lee DeWitte, a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1938, to Ernest C and Audie Lee DeWitte.
He was predeceased by his son, Marty DeWitte; parents; brother; and sister.
He is survived by his daughter, Andi Burr; grandson, Zakery Burr; 6 nephews and 4 nieces, and their children.
Bobby graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1955. He joined the US Army in 1956 for Basic Training in Ft Jackson, SC, followed by Jump School at Ft Bragg, NC, then honorably discharged in 1959. He started with the City of Jacksonville as a meter reader on April 5, 1960. Bobby was hired on Duval County Patrol in 1963 and retired in 1968. He started riding rescue and became a Fireman as an engineer until he retired on April 5, 1990, with 30 years of service at old station #31. He was also a member of the International Association of Firefighters Local No. 122 for many years.
Bobby's other passion was carpentry and building which he took on every role in the building process to construct beautiful homes around Jacksonville.
Bobby enjoyed going to his lake house in Salt Springs, FL since 1972 where he built his second home called Pap's Place. He loved having what he called "A Get Together" with family and friends.
A service and reception will be held on March 7, 2020, at 11:00. A Get Together will follow thereafter at the Fireman's Union Hall Local 122, 625 Stockton St. Jacksonville, FL 32204.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Jacksonville Retired Fireman's Association, PO Box 8896 Jacksonville, FL 32239
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020