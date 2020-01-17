|
Mr. Bobby Ray Murphy, a resident of Jax, FL., passed on January 12, 2020. Survivors include daughter, Divadi Sullivan; son, Robert Devaughn Murphy; stepdaughter, Barbra Sanders (Milton); grandson, Talent Murphy; brother, Willie Murphy, Jr; sister, Frances Lou Murphy; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 10:30 am at The Citadel Church of Jacksonville. Visitation of friends at the mortuary on Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road.
