Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Life Evangelistic Center
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Evangelistic Center
Interment
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
New Life Evangelistic Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Robinson

Add a Memory
Bobby Robinson Obituary
Robinson
Funeral service for Mr. Bobby Eugene Robinson will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the New Life Evangelistic Center. Viewing and visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4-7PM at the church. Interment will be held in the Jacksonville National Cemetery Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Download Now