Hayes
Bobby Thomas Hayes, 91, of Jacksonville, Florida went to be with his Lord on August 24, 2020. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Anne, their three children, Susan, Michael (Lisa) and Steve, grandchildren, Meghunn, Jessica, Taylor, Austin and Madison and great-granddaughter, Hailey.
Bobby was born in Dyer, Tennessee to Luther A. and Clara O. (Montgomery) Hayes. He was the youngest of four brothers, Aaron, Ralph and Dwaine Hayes, who predeceased him. He met and married the love of his life, Anne Boone, in Memphis and they lived in several states before settling in Jacksonville, which has been home for the past 65 years. At the time of his retirement, BT was the Chief Financial Officer of a Jacksonville based insurance agency. Bobby loved playing tennis and played regularly until he was in his 80's. Bobby loved serving the Lord and he and Anne were active members of First Baptist Church for over 40 years. Bobby's sense of humor never left him. He also loved good food, especially breakfast, which he made every morning.
Bobby will be laid to rest at Arlington Park Cemetery on September 4th with Pastor Steve Clifton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home – 904.724.6384.
