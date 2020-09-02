1/1
Bobby Thomas Hayes
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hayes
Bobby Thomas Hayes, 91, of Jacksonville, Florida went to be with his Lord on August 24, 2020. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Anne, their three children, Susan, Michael (Lisa) and Steve, grandchildren, Meghunn, Jessica, Taylor, Austin and Madison and great-granddaughter, Hailey.
Bobby was born in Dyer, Tennessee to Luther A. and Clara O. (Montgomery) Hayes. He was the youngest of four brothers, Aaron, Ralph and Dwaine Hayes, who predeceased him. He met and married the love of his life, Anne Boone, in Memphis and they lived in several states before settling in Jacksonville, which has been home for the past 65 years. At the time of his retirement, BT was the Chief Financial Officer of a Jacksonville based insurance agency. Bobby loved playing tennis and played regularly until he was in his 80's. Bobby loved serving the Lord and he and Anne were active members of First Baptist Church for over 40 years. Bobby's sense of humor never left him. He also loved good food, especially breakfast, which he made every morning.
Bobby will be laid to rest at Arlington Park Cemetery on September 4th with Pastor Steve Clifton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home – 904.724.6384.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
6920 Lone Star Road
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 724-6384
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved