Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 641-9755
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heckscher Drive Community Center
9364 Heckscher Drive
Jacksonville, FL
Bobby Underwood Obituary
Underwood
Sonny Phillips aka Bobby Underwood, 58 years old, passed away from a short term illness on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.
He is now at peace and reunited with his deceased parents, Edward and Lucille Phillips, and is survived by his wife, Lori (Sweat) Underwood and his beloved fur babies.
A memorial service will be held at the Heckscher Drive Community Center, located at 9364 Heckscher Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226 on July 20, 2019 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Community Hospice of NE FL or your local Humane Society.
You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.Hardage-GiddensChapelHills.com. HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 12 to July 14, 2019
