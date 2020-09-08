1/1
Bonita Bodner
Bonita Jo (Strickland) Bodner, age 69 of Senoia gained her heavenly wings, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 after an extended illness. Born in Jacksonville, Florida on June 20, 1951 to parents Patience Marie (Workman) and Jack Clayton Strickland Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Jack Clayton Jr., Jeffrey Curtis and 3 sisters Sandra Neil, Judith Ann, Pamela Sue.
Bonita was a dedicated mother first and foremost, she treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every loving moment with them. She was also a Charismatic Christian. She loved her dog Dozer. She was an avid camper in her heyday as well as a former driver of the Big Rigs in the 70's and 80's.
Survived by her loving daughter Angelique Marie and husband Kenneth Scott Wortham of Senoia, her witty son Jack Clayton Bodner and wife Kelly Elizabeth of Smyrna, the 2 apples of her eyes, Lil John Scott of Senoia and Jamison Parker of Smyrna, 1 brother David Earl Strickland and wife Jan of Tuscaloosa, AL, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St. Newnan, GA with Pastor Brian Hosmer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association 225 Peachtree St. NE Suite 550 Atlanta, GA 30303 or Newnan-Coweta Humane Society P.O. Box 785 Newnan, GA 30264. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4580
