ELLIOTT
Bonnie Rhoden Elliott, 85, of Middleburg, FL, formerly of Glen St. Mary, FL, passed away peacefully August 28, 2019. A devoted wife and homemaker, Bonnie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Orville G. (Tex) Elliott, Capt, USN, Ret., her four children and her loving grandchildren.
A funeral service, celebrating her life, will be held Saturday, August 31st at 11:00am, with Visitation beginning at 10:00am, at Hardage-Giddens Holly Hill Funeral Home, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL 32068. Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Holly Hill, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL 32068.
