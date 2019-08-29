Home

Holly Hill Funeral Home
3601 Old Jennings Road
Middleburg, FL 32068
(904) 282-9336
Bonnie Elliott


1934 - 2019
Bonnie Elliott Obituary
ELLIOTT
Bonnie Rhoden Elliott, 85, of Middleburg, FL, formerly of Glen St. Mary, FL, passed away peacefully August 28, 2019. A devoted wife and homemaker, Bonnie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Orville G. (Tex) Elliott, Capt, USN, Ret., her four children and her loving grandchildren.
A funeral service, celebrating her life, will be held Saturday, August 31st at 11:00am, with Visitation beginning at 10:00am, at Hardage-Giddens Holly Hill Funeral Home, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL 32068. Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Holly Hill, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL 32068.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
