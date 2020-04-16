|
|
Lynch
Bonnie Mancour Lynch, 73, passed away at Mayo Clinic Friday, April 10, 2020 just before midnight surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie was born July 3, 1946 in Pontiac, MI and grew up in the Detroit Suburb of Clawson. She married Dennis Lynch on Dec. 27, 1969. After graduating from Alma College, she began her business career as an Assistant Buyer for Hudson's Department Stores. When her husband went to work for CSX Railroad, she kept her family together, happy and healthy through 9 moves in 4 states before settling in Jacksonville in 1988. Along the way she ran her own preschool, worked for H & R Block and was a Manufacturer's Representative to several stores in the north Florida area. She was an active member of several organizations and a pretty good bridge player. But her real passion was being a motivational speaker/educator for the . She suffered unrelentingly from Rheumatoid Arthritis and endured several joint replacements and constant pain. With her characteristic humor and wit, her email address became "bionicbon". She was an accomplished dancer, a talent taken from her by this terrible disease; she would shrug it off and always say simply "God has a wicked sense of humor, sometimes".
She is survived by her husband Dennis, son Philip Lynch and his partner Derrick Toney, daughter Dana (Allen) and son-in-law Michael, granddaughters Molly and Shelby. Bonnie was a warm friend to everyone she met and will be missed by all.
Memorial arrangements are pending out of necessity in these difficult times. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her name. Please visit her Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020