YOPP
Booker Trenton Yopp, Jr. "Tony" (87) passed on March 26, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Jacksonville, FL.
FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 12PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in West Friendship Baptist Church, 945 Carrie St., Rev Timothy L. Cole, Pastor. A viewing will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5-7pm at the church. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements are in the trusted hands of REGINALD R. MCKINNEY, CFSP/LFDIC 6507 W. Beaver St. www.mckinneyfh.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 4, 2019