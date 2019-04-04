Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKinney Family Funeral Home
6507 W. Beaver Street
Jacksonville, FL 32254
(904) 389-7790
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Friendship Baptist Church
945 Carrie St.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
West Friendship Baptist Church
945 Carrie St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Booker Yopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Booker Trenton "Tony" Yopp Jr.

Obituary Condolences

Booker Trenton "Tony" Yopp Jr. Obituary
YOPP
Booker Trenton Yopp, Jr. "Tony" (87) passed on March 26, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Jacksonville, FL.
FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 12PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in West Friendship Baptist Church, 945 Carrie St., Rev Timothy L. Cole, Pastor. A viewing will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5-7pm at the church. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements are in the trusted hands of REGINALD R. MCKINNEY, CFSP/LFDIC 6507 W. Beaver St. www.mckinneyfh.com

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now