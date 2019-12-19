|
Hackney
Bradley William Hackney, 39, of Orange Park, FL passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019. Fun-loving and compassionate, Brad had an infectious personality and always wore a smile on his face. Brad had a passion for life and was a stranger to no one. He enjoyed partaking in mischief of all sorts in the name of good fun. This was often preceded by the infamous "Hackney Smirk" just before his shenanigans took place! He was fan of everything with an engine, especially Audis and Volkswagens, a passion he inherited from his father and shared with his brothers. We will forever be grateful for the time we had with him albeit too brief. We are thankful for the many fond memories full of love, laughter, and compassion Brad so willingly gave to everyone he met with all his heart.
Brad worked as a Senior Software Developer (Business Intelligence) and attended Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, FL followed by the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, FL. He loved animals of all types but was especially fond of his dachshund, Boy and his French Bulldog, Zoe. He was affectionately known as a big kid, often playing outside with all the neighborhood children, driving go-karts, riding skateboards, and coaching soccer.
Brad is survived by many people who loved and cared for him including his two beautiful daughters, Addyson and Alexys Hackney, his mother Patricia Hackney, brothers Brien (Tina) Hackney and Rick (Susy) Hackney, and sister Diana Hackney Burke. He also leaves behind his loving girlfriend and high school sweetheart, Shannon Griggs, sons Matthew and Owen Griggs, mother of his daughters DeAnna Sharp, cousins Brandi Weiss and Brent Davis as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and countless other friends and family who adored him and will miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Church Jacksonville, Anglican, 9917 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32210. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in his name to the Clay Humane Society or to the Safe Animal Shelter in Middleburg, FL to celebrate his profound love of animals.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019