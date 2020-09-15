Bryan
Bradley Steve Bryan, age 34, of Jacksonville gained his wings far too soon on Sunday, August 30, 2020. "Brad" was born in Jacksonville, Florida on October 24, 1985. Brad liked to fish, enjoyed doing anything computer related including computer games. He also loved the Florida Gators and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Brad attended Edward H. White high school and ITT Tech.
Brad is survived by his loving mother, Bonnie Gagne (Kent); his son, (Landon); Uncles Skip Weir (Linda) and Rob Bryan; Aunt, Sharon Ingle; several cousins and a vast group of friends.
Brad is preceded in death by his "Grammie" and PawPaw (Ruth & Wilbur Bryan), an uncle and aunt (Virgil & Jean Weir), an uncle (Rick Ingle), two cousins (Josh Ingle and Logan Fondaw).
He had a heart of gold. As a teenager, Brad gave his heart to Christ and we take comfort that he is safely wrapped in the arms our Lord Jesus. We ask that as time moves forward that you continue to pray and think of his precious son Landon.
There will be a Memorial service on behalf of Brad and his family and friends. It will begin at 10:00 on Sunday, September 20th at the Green Cove Springs Park located at 215 Spring Street, Green Cove Springs, FL. 32043.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com