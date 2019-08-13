|
|
MOORE
It is with great sadness that the family of Brandon Jamal Moore announces his passing on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at the age of 23. Brandon was born on May 5th, 1996 in Jacksonville, FL. He was a graduate of Bishop Kenny High School class of 2014 and attended Florida State College at Jacksonville. He was a former employee of Sam's Club, UPS, and Best Bet.
Brandon followed his passion for visual art and music and began creating a career from his artistic expression. He enjoyed spending his time recording and writing music and drawing portraits.
He is survived by his parents Benny and Johnetta Moore and his siblings Benny Moore, Jr. and Bederia Kennebrew and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 17th, 2019, 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Oakland, Pastor Christopher McKee officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Family Hour Friday from 4-7PM at the mortuary, Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019