Brant Michael Brantley Sr. closed his famously blue eyes for the last time April 27th, 2019 while on a bucket list trip in Honolulu, Hawaii, finally succumbing to the cancer which he had bravely fought for several months. He was 64 years old.

Brant was born into this world on April 9th, 1955 to Jacqueline Ryckeley and Harold Brantley in Jacksonville, Florida and attended elementary schools in Jacksonville and Baker County before completing high school in his beloved Baker County in 1974 where he spent many happy years living with Streeter and Peggy Rewis who loved him like their own son.

He leaves to mourn his absence his devoted and beloved sister Helmi Federico, her husband Tony with whom he was as close as a brother, sisters Pam Lyons (William), Melody Woodring (Dan), Rebecca Sullivan (Michael), Vanessa Moore (Kevin) and brothers Lance and Jonathan Brantley. Brant is also survived by 3 sons; Marcus Brantley, Shawn Bryan and Brant Brantley Jr along with many nieces and nephews. He is sadly mourned by his special friends that he loved very much; Leerie and Norma Jenkins, who helped him change his life, along with Ken and Marty Hall. A very special thanks is owed to his niece, Raina Diener along with Deborah Federico Wade who both lovingly helped to care for him during his illness.

With determination and the help of people who cared very deeply about him, Brant was able to overcome many personal struggles and find peace and Grace in the last years of his life. He absolutely never met a stranger, possessing an innate kindness which was apparent even when he was at his lowest depths. Known as a hard worker and honest person, Brant was a cabinet maker by trade, but he could also perform many other skilled tasks. He loved animals, flowers, Country music and anything to do with the military. Brant would always willingly help anyone that he could, particularly the elderly, which he had a special place in his heart for. Those that were fortunate enough to know and love him will sorrowfully miss his presence all of their earthly days. You have gone home now Brant but hope lives on and love remains.

The funeral services will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 4535 Main St N, Jacksonville, FL 32206 on May 11th. A visitation with friends and family will begin at 12:30 pm with a funeral service to immediately follow at 1:30 pm. Deacon Michael Federico will be the service officiant.

Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory 4535 Main Street Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904) 353-3649.

