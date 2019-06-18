Home

Brenda Johns


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Brenda Johns Obituary
JOHNS
Brenda C. Johns, 57, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on June 13, 2019. She was born in Lakewood, CA on December 13, 1961. Brenda graduated from Ed White HS. She was married to Brett A. Johns on January 10, 1987.
Brenda worked in various positions for Load King Manufacturing, Jacksonville Blood Bank, Prudential Financial and Children's Educational Services. She was a former Board Member for Home Education Resources & Information (HERI), led several homeschool co-ops, was a long-time member of Christian Family Chapel, and served as book editor for a local author. Brenda was a devoted wife and loved her family; she home educated her children, had a gift of hospitality, and a heart for prayer & missions.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Brett A. Johns, children Robert R. Johns, Emily C. Johns (Jordan T. Jarvis), and Sarah R. Johns, her mother W. Carole Brannan, and her brothers Troy L. and Lester B. Brannan.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:30 am at Christian Family Chapel, 10365 Old St. Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257. Her family will be receiving guests at 10:30 am before the service. Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 18 to June 19, 2019
